Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated pool bbq/grill ice maker

Unit Amenities ice maker recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Water Front Community! 2 good sized bedrooms with 2 full baths. Assigned parking close to unit. Just a couple steps to your front door! Complex is located on Weems Creek with Waterfront Pool. Enjoy the pool in the summer and barbeque on the waterfront! Plenty of parking! Pets case by case. Recently renovated, new kitchen, paint, flooring baths. All New! Moments to Rt. 50 & 97.