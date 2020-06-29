All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated March 9 2020 at 1:52 AM

20 LOCUST AVENUE

20 Locust Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

20 Locust Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

all utils included
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
internet access
Grab your opportunity! Basement apartment with ALL UTILITIES included. (except phone, internet and cable) Great location. Walk to downtown Annapolis! Hurry wont last! No pet. Non smoker please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

