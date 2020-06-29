193 Duke of Gloucester Street

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace internet access

Live the good life in downtown Annapolis with off street parking. This fully furnished 3 BDR / 2.5 bath home is perfect for someone on assignment, relocating or in need of temporary housing. The home features updated kitchen, baths and furnishings. Small side/back yard for outdoor enjoyment.

3 blocks to City Dock. 4 blocks to USNA. 2 blocks to Maryland State House.

Queen, Queen and Full beds. 2 Tv's. Hi Speed Internet Cable. Dining sits 6. Central Air Conditioning. Full size Wahser/Dryer. Gas fireplace. 1 off street parking space.