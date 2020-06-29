All apartments in Annapolis
Live the good life in downtown Annapolis with off street parking. This fully furnished 3 BDR / 2.5 bath home is perfect for someone on assignment, relocating or in need of temporary housing. The home features updated kitchen, baths and furnishings. Small side/back yard for outdoor enjoyment.
3 blocks to City Dock. 4 blocks to USNA. 2 blocks to Maryland State House.
Queen, Queen and Full beds. 2 Tv's. Hi Speed Internet Cable. Dining sits 6. Central Air Conditioning. Full size Wahser/Dryer. Gas fireplace. 1 off street parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have any available units?
193 Duke of Gloucester Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have?
Some of 193 Duke of Gloucester Street's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Duke of Gloucester Street currently offering any rent specials?
193 Duke of Gloucester Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Duke of Gloucester Street pet-friendly?
No, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street offer parking?
Yes, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street offers parking.
Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have a pool?
No, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street does not have a pool.
Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have accessible units?
No, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Duke of Gloucester Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Duke of Gloucester Street does not have units with dishwashers.
