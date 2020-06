Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Adorable Home that is being renovated for October 1st Occupancy!! Fresh paint, New Bathroom, New Appliances! Hardwoods, 1 Bedroom on Main Floor and 2 on the 2nd floor. Living room and Family room addition! French doors that go out to fantastic deck and fenced in backyard. Home is situated across from the Poplar Avenue Trail~Walk to Downtown Annapolis and the Navy Stadium!! Don't miss this one~ PICTURES ARE BEFORE RENO. IT WILL BE AMAZING AND READY FOR VIEWING ON SEPTEMBER 7TH