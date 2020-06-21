Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

141 MERRYMAN COURT Available 07/01/20 141 MERRYMAN COURT ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4203 - ~~~~~ OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 6/17 11AM - 12PM~~~~~~



2 ppl at a time; To confirm; email tturner@ahpm.biz and provide a name and phone number to be added to guest list.



Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome located in Anne Arundel County - Annapolis!



Special features include stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, eat-in kitchen, central air, extra storage space (including outside storage shed), and rear patio! Ceiling fans are located in each bedroom and living room.



Pets Welcome! Pets allowed with a deposit of $500. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.



Tenant responsible for $100.00 repair deductible.



Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.



For leasing information, please call Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124.



