141 MERRYMAN COURT
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

141 MERRYMAN COURT

141 Merryman Court · (443) 203-4124
Location

141 Merryman Court, Annapolis, MD 21401

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 141 MERRYMAN COURT · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
141 MERRYMAN COURT Available 07/01/20 141 MERRYMAN COURT ANNAPOLIS, MD 21401-4203 - ~~~~~ OPEN HOUSE WEDNESDAY 6/17 11AM - 12PM~~~~~~

2 ppl at a time; To confirm; email tturner@ahpm.biz and provide a name and phone number to be added to guest list.

Welcome Home! Come see & enjoy this beautiful 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhome located in Anne Arundel County - Annapolis!

Special features include stackable washer/dryer, dishwasher, eat-in kitchen, central air, extra storage space (including outside storage shed), and rear patio! Ceiling fans are located in each bedroom and living room.

Pets Welcome! Pets allowed with a deposit of $500. Please ask for more details regarding the pet policy.

Tenant responsible for $100.00 repair deductible.

Proof of renters insurance must be presented at the time of move-in.

For leasing information, please call Tashia Turner (443) 203-4124.

(RLNE3815939)

