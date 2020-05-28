All apartments in Annapolis
Last updated November 22 2019 at 12:02 AM

1300 Mckinley Street · No Longer Available
Annapolis
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms
Location

1300 Mckinley Street, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Sale or Rent. Rare find in Eastport, close to downtown Annapolis. Well maintained colonial style home with 5 bedrooms 2 baths. Detached garage and parking for 3-4 vehicles. Modern kitchen has stylish cabinets and counter tops. Main level and stairs are real hardwood, upstairs bedrooms and family room are neutral carpet. The quiet rear yard is protected on 3 sides by garage, house, and woods for your private relaxation on the hardscape patio. Conveniently located on the Eastport Peninsula, close to downtown Annapolis, parks, restaurants and more. No Pets, No Smoking, Good Credit and Income required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

