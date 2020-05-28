1300 MCKINLEY STREET

Amenities

For Sale or Rent. Rare find in Eastport, close to downtown Annapolis. Well maintained colonial style home with 5 bedrooms 2 baths. Detached garage and parking for 3-4 vehicles. Modern kitchen has stylish cabinets and counter tops. Main level and stairs are real hardwood, upstairs bedrooms and family room are neutral carpet. The quiet rear yard is protected on 3 sides by garage, house, and woods for your private relaxation on the hardscape patio. Conveniently located on the Eastport Peninsula, close to downtown Annapolis, parks, restaurants and more. No Pets, No Smoking, Good Credit and Income required.