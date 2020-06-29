1135 AUGUST DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

***NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES***Stunning End-Unit townhouse in sought after August Woods. Two master bedrooms upstairs and a bedroom and full bath in the basement. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in Living room and dining room. New laminate floors in kitchen and breakfast room. Loads of living space on the main level and in the basement. Washer and dryer on bedroom level where the clothes live. The kitchen boasts an island, refrigerator with ice maker, gas stove, and is adjacent to the spacious deck for fun barbeques. No pets. Don't miss this one! Apply online https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/1135-August-Drive-Annapolis-MD-21403-281880645