1121 Lake Heron Drive #1B

1st Floor Lake Heron. 2 bed/2 bath. 1100 sq ft with stacked stone fireplace, two balconies, large great room and Master Bedroom. Kitchen is fabulous with black pearl granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New flooring! Tons of storage closet space. Enjoy wooded/water views from living room and kitchen. Community is located on a wooded water view site along the Chesapeake and Lake Heron. This is a must see. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and condo fees. Tenant is responsible for electric service only. Community has pool.



Pets will be considered case by case.



