Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
1121 Lake Heron Drive #1B
Last updated November 1 2019 at 3:18 AM

1121 Lake Heron Drive #1B

1121 Lake Heron Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Lake Heron Drive, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ground Level - Lake Heron Condo - 2BR/2BA - 1121 Lake Heron #1B...

1st Floor Lake Heron. 2 bed/2 bath. 1100 sq ft with stacked stone fireplace, two balconies, large great room and Master Bedroom. Kitchen is fabulous with black pearl granite counter tops, white cabinets and stainless steel appliances. New flooring! Tons of storage closet space. Enjoy wooded/water views from living room and kitchen. Community is located on a wooded water view site along the Chesapeake and Lake Heron. This is a must see. Rent includes water/sewer/trash and condo fees. Tenant is responsible for electric service only. Community has pool.

Pets will be considered case by case.

For more information or to schedule a showing of the property:
Lauren Dorsey
Innovative Properties
(410) 268-8400

(RLNE4232350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

