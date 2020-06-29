1103 PRIMROSE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry pool tennis court

You will absolutely love this BEAUTIFULLY maintained top level condo unit located within a secured building. Plenty of room with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths! The open floor plan concept includes a kitchen island breakfast bar, featuring sleek modern cabinets, black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! A private balcony is located just off the living room. This unit has everything you could want and more, including a large separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer! A personal storage unit is located in the lower level for your convenience! Community Amenities: pool, exercise room & party room. Adjacent to Truxton Park w/ pavilions, tennis courts, fishing pier and boat ramp. Water and Gas included with rent. You only need to pay electric. Available NOW so don't miss out! This one is going to go quick! Just minutes to historic downtown Annapolis & Naval Academy. Rental applications can be found at: https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/