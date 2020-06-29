All apartments in Annapolis
Find more places like 1103 PRIMROSE COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Annapolis, MD
/
1103 PRIMROSE COURT
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 AM

1103 PRIMROSE COURT

1103 Primrose Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Annapolis
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1103 Primrose Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
You will absolutely love this BEAUTIFULLY maintained top level condo unit located within a secured building. Plenty of room with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths! The open floor plan concept includes a kitchen island breakfast bar, featuring sleek modern cabinets, black granite countertops and stainless steel appliances! A private balcony is located just off the living room. This unit has everything you could want and more, including a large separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer! A personal storage unit is located in the lower level for your convenience! Community Amenities: pool, exercise room & party room. Adjacent to Truxton Park w/ pavilions, tennis courts, fishing pier and boat ramp. Water and Gas included with rent. You only need to pay electric. Available NOW so don't miss out! This one is going to go quick! Just minutes to historic downtown Annapolis & Naval Academy. Rental applications can be found at: https://www.1choicepropertymanagement.com/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have any available units?
1103 PRIMROSE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have?
Some of 1103 PRIMROSE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 PRIMROSE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1103 PRIMROSE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 PRIMROSE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT offer parking?
No, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT has a pool.
Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 PRIMROSE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 PRIMROSE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

West Woods
114 Hearne Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct
Annapolis, MD 21401
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd
Annapolis, MD 21401
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive
Annapolis, MD 21401
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Spa Cove
1012 Primrose Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd
Annapolis, MD 21403

Similar Pages

Annapolis 1 BedroomsAnnapolis 2 Bedrooms
Annapolis 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAnnapolis Apartments with Gym
Annapolis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDEssex, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MD
Bowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MDSuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College