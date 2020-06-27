Amenities
3 Bed 2.5 bath Close to Eastport - Comfortable living in this 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse. Close to Eastport, Downtown Annapolis, and the Naval Academy. Convenient to Forest Drive and Bay Ridge. Come see this well maintained property and enjoy life in Annapolis.
Home Features
Brick Patio and Privacy Fence
Master Bath
Dining Area
Balcony off Master
Community Pool
Pets allowed with screening and Pet deposit.
Call Mark to schedule an appointment 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com
https://www.google.com/maps/place/1039+Cedar+Ridge+Ct,+Annapolis,+MD+21403/@38.958021,-76.4960997,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b7f664df8ae331:0x1ac5b7d53b93588d!8m2!3d38.958021!4d-76.493911?hl=en&authuser=0
(RLNE5018304)