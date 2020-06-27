1039 Cedar Ridge Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bed 2.5 bath Close to Eastport - Comfortable living in this 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse. Close to Eastport, Downtown Annapolis, and the Naval Academy. Convenient to Forest Drive and Bay Ridge. Come see this well maintained property and enjoy life in Annapolis.



Home Features

Brick Patio and Privacy Fence

Master Bath

Dining Area

Balcony off Master

Community Pool



Pets allowed with screening and Pet deposit.



Call Mark to schedule an appointment 410-834-5555 or go to www.keyrenterannapolis.com



