1039 Cedar Ridge Ct
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1039 Cedar Ridge Ct

1039 Cedar Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed 2.5 bath Close to Eastport - Comfortable living in this 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhouse. Close to Eastport, Downtown Annapolis, and the Naval Academy. Convenient to Forest Drive and Bay Ridge. Come see this well maintained property and enjoy life in Annapolis.

Home Features
Brick Patio and Privacy Fence
Master Bath
Dining Area
Balcony off Master
Community Pool

Pets allowed with screening and Pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have any available units?
1039 Cedar Ridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Cedar Ridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct offer parking?
No, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct has a pool.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1039 Cedar Ridge Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
