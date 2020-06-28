All apartments in Annapolis
102 W WASHINGTON STREET
102 W WASHINGTON STREET

102 West Washington Street · No Longer Available
Location

102 West Washington Street, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Quiet Street in downtown Annapolis, Close to harbor, restaurants, public transportation and great walking area. Washer and Dryer In Unit. Quaint fenced in backyard. Landlord will accept section 8. MOVE IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have any available units?
102 W WASHINGTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
Is 102 W WASHINGTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
102 W WASHINGTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 W WASHINGTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET offer parking?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have a pool?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 W WASHINGTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 W WASHINGTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
