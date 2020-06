Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking

EASTPORT LIVING AND JUST A FEW MILES FROM DOWNTOWN ANNAPOLIS! Wooded, Private Contemporary Home on quiet street in TIMBER CREEK! Three levels of space with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, formal dining room, living room, family room with gleaming wood floors, and eat in kitchen. Close to the Restaurants, Shopping, Naval Academy and Quiet Waters Park. Very close to downtown Annapolis. Conveniently located off Forest Drive to Route 50 & 97 . Available to lease 3/1/20