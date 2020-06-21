1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis. Also close to soon to be completed tennis court and pool complex at Truxton Park.Newly refinished hardwood floors on both levels and fresh paint. Charming galley style kitchen.Two good sized bedrooms and full bathroom with charming claw-foot tub on the second level.There is a lovely screened in porch on the front, and an addition newly resurfaced deck at the rear of the home. Backyard is fully fenced. Parking is off street in shared alley directly behind the home with 2 spaces designated for the residence. And street parking is very easy as well.