Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE

1018 Bay Ridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Renovated craftsman duplex in fantastic walkable Eastport location. Located directly across form the Eastport shopping center and an easy walk to all or Eastport and downtown Annapolis. Also close to soon to be completed tennis court and pool complex at Truxton Park.Newly refinished hardwood floors on both levels and fresh paint. Charming galley style kitchen.Two good sized bedrooms and full bathroom with charming claw-foot tub on the second level.There is a lovely screened in porch on the front, and an addition newly resurfaced deck at the rear of the home. Backyard is fully fenced. Parking is off street in shared alley directly behind the home with 2 spaces designated for the residence. And street parking is very easy as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
What amenities does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1018 BAY RIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
