1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher coffee bar microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar

Lovely bright 3BR, 2.5BA unit has added benefits as an end unit with only one common wall. Unit is flanked by lawn and back yard, has Master Bedroom and Bath, ceramic floors in Kitchen and hallway and covered front porch and fenced back yard. Bamboo floors in living room, dining area, master bedroom and upstairs hallway. Enjoy breakfast in the eat-in Kitchen and dinner in the dining area. Walk to Downtown Annapolis, local shopping, coffee shop, library and Quiet Waters Park. UNIT AND CARPETS ARE BEING CLEANED AND WILL LOOK LIKE PICTURES AGAIN!