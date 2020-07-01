All apartments in Annapolis
Location

1017 Cedar Ridge Court, Annapolis, MD 21403

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
coffee bar
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Lovely bright 3BR, 2.5BA unit has added benefits as an end unit with only one common wall. Unit is flanked by lawn and back yard, has Master Bedroom and Bath, ceramic floors in Kitchen and hallway and covered front porch and fenced back yard. Bamboo floors in living room, dining area, master bedroom and upstairs hallway. Enjoy breakfast in the eat-in Kitchen and dinner in the dining area. Walk to Downtown Annapolis, local shopping, coffee shop, library and Quiet Waters Park. UNIT AND CARPETS ARE BEING CLEANED AND WILL LOOK LIKE PICTURES AGAIN!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Annapolis.
Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have a pool?
No, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 CEDAR RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.

