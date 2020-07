Amenities

Light-filled penthouse unit with deck off the master bedroom and den, which can be used as the 3rd bedroom or office. Conveniently located near Rt. 50 and Rt. 97 access and only a few miles from downtown Annapolis. Community exercise room & pool. Fireplace, neutral decor. Email agent for pre-screening questionnaire;