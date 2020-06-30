All apartments in Annapolis
1 Baldridge Road
Last updated January 2 2020

1 Baldridge Road

1 Baldridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Baldridge Road, Annapolis, MD 21401

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated open concept rancher in Admiral Heights! This 4 Bedroom 2 Full/2 Half Bath is located on a quiet street with a fenced in back yard. This was just fully updated with a custom kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pop-up counter top outlets/USB ports. Both full baths were remodeled to include floor to ceiling tile. The large mudroom from the side entrance includes a built-in bench and and could be used as a home office. The unfinished basement provides ample storage and this home comes equipped with a video security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Baldridge Road have any available units?
1 Baldridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Annapolis, MD.
How much is rent in Annapolis, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Annapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 Baldridge Road have?
Some of 1 Baldridge Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Baldridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1 Baldridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Baldridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Baldridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 1 Baldridge Road offer parking?
No, 1 Baldridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 1 Baldridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Baldridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Baldridge Road have a pool?
No, 1 Baldridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1 Baldridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1 Baldridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Baldridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Baldridge Road has units with dishwashers.

