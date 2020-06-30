1 Baldridge Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated open concept rancher in Admiral Heights! This 4 Bedroom 2 Full/2 Half Bath is located on a quiet street with a fenced in back yard. This was just fully updated with a custom kitchen, stainless steel appliances, pop-up counter top outlets/USB ports. Both full baths were remodeled to include floor to ceiling tile. The large mudroom from the side entrance includes a built-in bench and and could be used as a home office. The unfinished basement provides ample storage and this home comes equipped with a video security system.