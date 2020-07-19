FREE RENT in January. February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Come see this newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! New carpet and paint throughout. New appliances! Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case. Additional pet fees dues with application acceptance.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET have any available units?
115 TRUMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
How much is rent in Aberdeen, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 TRUMAN STREET have?
Some of 115 TRUMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 TRUMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
115 TRUMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 TRUMAN STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET is pet friendly.
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET offer parking?
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 115 TRUMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.