115 TRUMAN STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

115 TRUMAN STREET

115 Truman St
Location

115 Truman St, Aberdeen, MD 21001
Aberdeen

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
oven
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
FREE RENT in January. February rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Come see this newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home! New carpet and paint throughout. New appliances! Professionally managed. Pets ok case by case. Additional pet fees dues with application acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

115 TRUMAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Aberdeen, MD.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Aberdeen Rent Report.
Some of 115 TRUMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
115 TRUMAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET is pet friendly.
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not offer parking.
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not have a pool.
No, 115 TRUMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Yes, 115 TRUMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
