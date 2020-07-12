29 Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD with parking
The City of Aberdeen, Maryland, was originally established as a village in 1852 by Edmund Law Rogers. The name Aberdeen was taken from the City of Aberdeen in Scotland, due to the close relationship the Rogers family maintained with a cousin, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen. That cousin, George Hamilton-Gordon, would become Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1852.
According to the 2010 census, some 14,959 people reside within the city, which covers an area of 6.81 square miles. 6.80 square miles of that area is landmass while the remaining (not really much at all) 0.01 square miles is all water. At merely 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aberdeen is a convenient location to access big city amenities, including arts and cultural institutions, professional sports stadiums, major transportation hubs, and plenty of shopping and dining opportunities. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Aberdeen apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.