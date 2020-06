37 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD

Moving to Elkton

Getting Around --In the northeast nook of Maryland, Elkton is convenient for those who need to commute to Delaware or Pennsylvania but want to stay in the state. Bus services are provided by Delaware's DART, with routes into Newark that connect with the rail station and other local routes.

Weather --Maryland weather tends to be fairly consistent, with cold weather from November through March, and some nasty scorchers in the summer. Keep an umbrella close by, as there are plenty of rainy days, and have a sweatshirt ready year-round for the odd, chilly summer evening. If you can find apartments with paid utilities, you'll avoid some nasty heating bills in the winter.

Lifestyle --Elkton is a suburban, commuter-centered town, so you'll want to dig up rental housing with parking -- you'll need wheels of some sort -- preferably a car, given the oft-unpleasant winters. Residents are fairly close-knit and neighborly.

Lead Time --Finding rental homes in Elkton isn't all that difficult. Sure, the rental market isn't flooded with properties, but there is definitely a selection for prospective renters. You'll need a lead time of two months or so to find the right apartment to rent.