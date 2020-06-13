37 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD📍
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 27
1 of 13
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 19
1 of 3
1 of 6
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 11
1 of 68
1 of 1
1 of 20
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 35
1 of 24
1 of 18
1 of 32
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 14
Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes!
Getting Around --In the northeast nook of Maryland, Elkton is convenient for those who need to commute to Delaware or Pennsylvania but want to stay in the state. Bus services are provided by Delaware's DART, with routes into Newark that connect with the rail station and other local routes.
Weather --Maryland weather tends to be fairly consistent, with cold weather from November through March, and some nasty scorchers in the summer. Keep an umbrella close by, as there are plenty of rainy days, and have a sweatshirt ready year-round for the odd, chilly summer evening. If you can find apartments with paid utilities, you'll avoid some nasty heating bills in the winter.
Lifestyle --Elkton is a suburban, commuter-centered town, so you'll want to dig up rental housing with parking -- you'll need wheels of some sort -- preferably a car, given the oft-unpleasant winters. Residents are fairly close-knit and neighborly.
Lead Time --Finding rental homes in Elkton isn't all that difficult. Sure, the rental market isn't flooded with properties, but there is definitely a selection for prospective renters. You'll need a lead time of two months or so to find the right apartment to rent.
Town Center --Right in the center of it all, the downtown area is barely urban, which is great. It is convenient because you can walk to places, but you don't feel squished. You'll still want wheels of some sort, but you won't be married to your vehicle for getting around every day.
Iron Hill --If you're looking for rental homes, the Iron Hill neighborhood offers homes more so than rental apartments. Bordering on rural areas, there are plenty of tree-lined streets and parks.
Pine Valley --Right on the border with Delaware, this is one of the more suburban neighborhoods. If you're seeking luxury apartments in Elkton, this is a good place to start. Of course, the apartments come with a luxury price tag.
Elkton residents are big fans of keeping it as local as possible. The weekly Cecil County Farmers Market at Elkton is home to a great variety of farms and food artisans, with anything from produce to fine cuts of meat. When they're not feeling up for cooking their own grub, they go for some classic local tastes, from seafood at Mick's Crab House to the local well-kept secret of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.
Getting out and about is easy around Elkton, with green spaces in town for relaxation and play. Head out west for hiking and fishing in Elk Neck State Forest, or break out a boat and hit the Elk River, one of the tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay. It's good fun and fishing, but remember your life jacket when you hit the water.
Elkton has plenty of festivals throughout the year for residents that also bring in folks from outside the area. The Elkton Fall Fest is a major draw for the region, and the RamJam Music Festival offers an eclectic lineup every year. Having Cecil College nearby helps too, as it is always bringing in musical acts, conducting community events, and having open art displays.