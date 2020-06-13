Apartment List
/
MD
/
elkton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

37 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD

📍
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,171
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,186
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features landscaping, pool, and picnic area. Units include fully equipped kitchens, balconies, and cable access. Great location close to the University of Delaware and I-95.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
13 Units Available
Stonegate at Iron Ridge
4301 Stone Gate Blvd, Elkton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,119
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Relax on the sundeck of your sparkling resort pool. Take a morning stroll and enjoy the view of the tranquil pond. Toss a ball with your fur family member at AION Wag, our onsite Dog Park.
Results within 5 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Christina Mill
100 Christina Mill Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,420
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1005 sqft
Modern designs with spacious floor plans, open living spaces, and private outdoor areas. One and two bedroom apartments. Complex is centrally located and just minutes from the University of Delaware.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
35 Units Available
Thorn Flats
91 Thorn Lane, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,189
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
984 sqft
A life of ease awaits at Thorn Flats Are you looking for luxury apartments in Newark, DE? Thorn Flats offers studios, one and two bedroom apartments with an ideal location and a high-end amenity package.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:30am
$
147 Units Available
Lehigh Flats
650 Lehigh Road, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,074
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
997 sqft
Love coming home to Lehigh Flats! Celebrate where you live by choosing a location that offers convenience to shops, entertainment and employment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated May 19 at 12:26pm
5 Units Available
Buckingham Place Townhomes
25 B Windsor Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,244
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location, close to I-95. Community offers resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and beautifully landscaped grounds. Units include washer and dryer, dishwasher and private entrances.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
92 W Park Place
92 West Park Place, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
92 W Park Place Available 07/01/20 Spacious Home in Newark! Available July 1! - Welcome to this very spacious home on the corner of Townsend Street and W Park Place in Newark! Off street parking is available along with a private driveway for at

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
21 E Cleveland Ave
21 East Cleveland Avenue, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 SCHOOL YEAR newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD PERFECT location, 4 bedroom house with 2nd floor balcony overlooking Cleveland Ave. great for people watching.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8 Thompson Cir
8 Thompson Circle, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 2020 newarkhousing.com Several Properties close to UD 4 bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex with all major appliances. Washer, Dryer and dishwasher. 2 Off Street parking & 2 On Street, near a park, shopping, grocery and restaurants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
242 SHAI CIRCLE
242 Shai Circle, Glasgow, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1525 sqft
Great end-unit town house in Springwood available for rent! This 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Abbotsford
1 Unit Available
207 KINROSS DR
207 Kinross Drive, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Incredible rental in Abbotsford. The split level home has been updated with new flooring in the lower level and updated 1/2 bath. The home is conveniently located near Newark, I-95 and other major highways.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
67 MADISON DRIVE
67 Madison Drive, Newark, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 MADISON DRIVE in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Oaklands
1 Unit Available
217 CHELTENHAM ROAD
217 Cheltenham Road, Newark, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3200 sqft
Beautiful 2 story home on quiet street. This home has a 1st floor master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and master bath w/ Jacuzzi tub, double sinks & glass shower stall.

1 of 1

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
24 Annabelle Street
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
24 Annabelle Street, Newark, DE 19711 - Recently renovated 4 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex in convenient location to the University of Delaware and Main Street Newark.
Results within 10 miles of Elkton
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Hunter's Crossing
41 Fairway Rd, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$991
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$941
936 sqft
Stylish apartment homes with one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. Dens and garages optional. Located next to Hunters Crossing Shopping Center with grocery and dining. Short drive from I-75 and the Regional Airport.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
31 Units Available
The Apartments at Pike Creek
100 Red Fox Ln, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,230
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1000 sqft
The Apartments at Pike Creek, Newarks premier garden apartment community is now fully renovated. The renovated apartments feature new kitchens with designer finishes.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
8 Units Available
Liberty Pointe
207 Mederia Cir, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$879
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
855 sqft
Newly updated apartments energy-efficient windows and custom bedrooms. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Community includes a playground and gym. Close to the University of Delaware and Christiana Mall.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 09:40am
7 Units Available
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,130
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 11 at 06:35pm
5 Units Available
Brandywine Woods
270 Brandywine Dr, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,305
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1083 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Bear just off Route 40. Easy access to public transportation, shopping, dining and entertainment venues. Features gourmet kitchen, vaulted ceiling and private patio. Amenities include fitness center, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
School Bell Apartments
2000 Varsity Ln, Bear, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,205
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
School Bell Apartments defines apartment living at its best! With a variety of added amenities, superior customer service, an amazing location, and conveniently designed floor plans, our award winning community will elevate your standards for
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
26 Units Available
Emblem at Christiana
1150 Helen Dr, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,500
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,230
1321 sqft
Located near the Christiana Mall and I-95. This newly built community offers chic finishes, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. On-site luxury pool, dog park, green space and a game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated March 2 at 02:21pm
$
2 Units Available
Foxwood
15 Fox Hall, Newark, DE
1 Bedroom
$1,103
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
910 sqft
Landscaped grounds feature a picnic area, a pool and laundry. Inside, the apartments have separate dining rooms and in-unit laundry. Just off I-95, the community is minutes from University of Delaware and Christiana Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated May 19 at 12:25pm
Brookside Park
20 Units Available
Coopers Place
152 Chestnut Crossing Dr, Newark, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$869
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
919 sqft
Community features swimming pool, fitness center and tennis courts. Units offer central A/C, oversized closets and intercom access entry. Located close to several supermarkets and restaurants.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Harris Circle
15 Harris Circle, North Star, DE
5 Bedrooms
$2,175
1950 sqft
Charming Cape in Thistleberry Farms/Yorktowne - Great rental in the sought after development of Thistleberry Farms with North Star Elementary feeder pattern. This 5 Bedrooms, 2.1 baths property sits on .62 acres with a fenced in yard.

Median Rent in Elkton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elkton is $1,063, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,284.
Studio
$896
1 Bed
$1,063
2 Beds
$1,284
3+ Beds
$1,606
City GuideElkton
Elkton, MD: Once known as "The Elopement Capital of the East Coast."

Elkton, MD, a commuter-friendly town located in a convenient spot, is easy to fall in love with -- and move to on a whim. The community mixes suburban conveniences and rural areas, with the bay right at its doorstep. There's plenty to do, and plenty of housing opportunities are opening up as the area grows, so ready your moving boxes!

Moving to Elkton

Getting Around --In the northeast nook of Maryland, Elkton is convenient for those who need to commute to Delaware or Pennsylvania but want to stay in the state. Bus services are provided by Delaware's DART, with routes into Newark that connect with the rail station and other local routes.

Weather --Maryland weather tends to be fairly consistent, with cold weather from November through March, and some nasty scorchers in the summer. Keep an umbrella close by, as there are plenty of rainy days, and have a sweatshirt ready year-round for the odd, chilly summer evening. If you can find apartments with paid utilities, you'll avoid some nasty heating bills in the winter.

Lifestyle --Elkton is a suburban, commuter-centered town, so you'll want to dig up rental housing with parking -- you'll need wheels of some sort -- preferably a car, given the oft-unpleasant winters. Residents are fairly close-knit and neighborly.

Lead Time --Finding rental homes in Elkton isn't all that difficult. Sure, the rental market isn't flooded with properties, but there is definitely a selection for prospective renters. You'll need a lead time of two months or so to find the right apartment to rent.

Neighborhoods

Town Center --Right in the center of it all, the downtown area is barely urban, which is great. It is convenient because you can walk to places, but you don't feel squished. You'll still want wheels of some sort, but you won't be married to your vehicle for getting around every day.

Iron Hill --If you're looking for rental homes, the Iron Hill neighborhood offers homes more so than rental apartments. Bordering on rural areas, there are plenty of tree-lined streets and parks.

Pine Valley --Right on the border with Delaware, this is one of the more suburban neighborhoods. If you're seeking luxury apartments in Elkton, this is a good place to start. Of course, the apartments come with a luxury price tag.

Living in Elkton

Elkton residents are big fans of keeping it as local as possible. The weekly Cecil County Farmers Market at Elkton is home to a great variety of farms and food artisans, with anything from produce to fine cuts of meat. When they're not feeling up for cooking their own grub, they go for some classic local tastes, from seafood at Mick's Crab House to the local well-kept secret of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

Getting out and about is easy around Elkton, with green spaces in town for relaxation and play. Head out west for hiking and fishing in Elk Neck State Forest, or break out a boat and hit the Elk River, one of the tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay. It's good fun and fishing, but remember your life jacket when you hit the water.

Elkton has plenty of festivals throughout the year for residents that also bring in folks from outside the area. The Elkton Fall Fest is a major draw for the region, and the RamJam Music Festival offers an eclectic lineup every year. Having Cecil College nearby helps too, as it is always bringing in musical acts, conducting community events, and having open art displays.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elkton?
In Elkton, the median rent is $896 for a studio, $1,063 for a 1-bedroom, $1,284 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,606 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elkton, check out our monthly Elkton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elkton?
Some of the colleges located in the Elkton area include Franklin and Marshall College, Harcum College, Lancaster Bible College, University of Pennsylvania, and Rosemont College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elkton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elkton from include Philadelphia, Essex, Wilmington, Lancaster, and Norristown.

Similar Pages

Elkton 1 BedroomsElkton 2 Bedrooms
Elkton 3 BedroomsElkton Apartments with Gym
Elkton Cheap Places