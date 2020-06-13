37 Apartments for rent in Elkton, MD

Living in Elkton

Elkton residents are big fans of keeping it as local as possible. The weekly Cecil County Farmers Market at Elkton is home to a great variety of farms and food artisans, with anything from produce to fine cuts of meat. When they're not feeling up for cooking their own grub, they go for some classic local tastes, from seafood at Mick's Crab House to the local well-kept secret of Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

Getting out and about is easy around Elkton, with green spaces in town for relaxation and play. Head out west for hiking and fishing in Elk Neck State Forest, or break out a boat and hit the Elk River, one of the tributaries to the Chesapeake Bay. It's good fun and fishing, but remember your life jacket when you hit the water.

Elkton has plenty of festivals throughout the year for residents that also bring in folks from outside the area. The Elkton Fall Fest is a major draw for the region, and the RamJam Music Festival offers an eclectic lineup every year. Having Cecil College nearby helps too, as it is always bringing in musical acts, conducting community events, and having open art displays.