17 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD

Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:01am
Riverside
7 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1154 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Aberdeen
8 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,758
1173 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
63 KROUSE COURT
63 Krouse Court, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1240 sqft
**FREE RENT THROUGH 6/15!** Remaining June rent and security deposit due at lease signing. Newly updated 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW CARPET AND PAINT! BRAND NEW KITCHEN! Master bedroom has a private bathroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Bulle Rock
1 Unit Available
203 SECRETARIAT DRIVE
203 Secretariat Drive, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1585 sqft
Enjoy Fabulous Lifestyle at The Residence at Bulle Rock Community. Enjoy the use of pools,steam rm,& Amenities Galore. Rent includes Condo/HOA Fee paid by landlord, Water & Trash. Beautiful M/suite w/sitting rm & walk-in closet.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Riverside
16 Units Available
Arborview at Riverside and Liriope
1300 Liriope Ct, Riverside, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1079 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes featuring in-home laundry, spacious closets and wood-burning fireplaces. The apartment community near the I-95/543 interchange boasts amenities like a pool with sun deck, a coffee bar and a 24-hour gym.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Old Town
1 Unit Available
720 ONTARIO STREET
720 Ontario Street, Havre de Grace, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
2427 sqft
This is a Ground Floor Apartment. 2 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Gorgeous Kithcen, Nice yard, quiet street. Minimum 620 Credit score, required for all adults. NO SMOKERS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
$
20 Units Available
Seasons at Bel Air
1001 Todd Road, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1006 sqft
Across the street from shopping and dining options, this pet-friendly complex boasts a gym, basketball court, tennis court, playground and pool. Units contain air conditioning, washers and dryers, and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
24 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,777
1203 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
926 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
3 Units Available
Fox Run
1600 Ashby Square Dr, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
987 sqft
Located in the heart of Harford County, close to restaurants and entertainment. Units feature laundry, patio/balcony and dishwasher. Luxury community offers access to pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
17 Units Available
Avanti
321 Russo Way, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1352 sqft
Recently updated homes with a fireplace and patio/balcony. Community includes a game room, pool table and playground. Close to the Festival at Bel Air for convenient shopping. Next to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Highway.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:19am
1 Unit Available
905 Swallow Crest Court, Unit H
905 Swallow Crest Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Great condo! Quiet neighborhood. New carpet, new kitchen flooring, fresh paint throughout. Updated appliances. 2 full baths. Extra bump out space... great for an office or play area for kids. Lots of natural light! Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 08:19am
1 Unit Available
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Unit G
2005 Magnolia Woods Court, Edgewood, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Great condo! 2 full baths! Small community feel. Close to Rt 40 & convenient to town. Freshly painted, new carpet, tile and updated appliances in the kitchen. Features outdoor space- a private balcony overlooking trees in the community.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
200 BURKWOOD CT #2H
200 Burkwood Ct, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
GORGEOUS HWD FLRS IN LIV/DINE/BREAKFAST RM & HALLWAY. NEUT WALLS W/WHITE TRIM. NEWER APPLS-DISHWASHER, FLAT TOP STOVE, B-IN MICRO, FRIG W/WATER & ICE DISP. UPDATED WINDOWS W/VERTICAL BLINDS. NEWER C-TILE FLRS & NEW TOTO TOILETS IN BATHS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
3402 TULLEY'S PTE COURT
3402 Tulleys Pointe Court, Bel Air South, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
967 sqft
Very nice ground floor unit. 2 bedroom/2 full baths. PETS OK on a case by case basis. Super close to Hwy 95. Units in this community rent quickly. Bring your app ASAP. Must use LB app and lease.

June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report. Aberdeen rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aberdeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Aberdeen rents increased slightly over the past month

Aberdeen rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aberdeen stand at $941 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Aberdeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aberdeen, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Aberdeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aberdeen, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aberdeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aberdeen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Aberdeen.
    • While Aberdeen's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aberdeen than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Aberdeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

