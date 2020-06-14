11 Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD with gym
The City of Aberdeen, Maryland, was originally established as a village in 1852 by Edmund Law Rogers. The name Aberdeen was taken from the City of Aberdeen in Scotland, due to the close relationship the Rogers family maintained with a cousin, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen. That cousin, George Hamilton-Gordon, would become Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1852.
According to the 2010 census, some 14,959 people reside within the city, which covers an area of 6.81 square miles. 6.80 square miles of that area is landmass while the remaining (not really much at all) 0.01 square miles is all water. At merely 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aberdeen is a convenient location to access big city amenities, including arts and cultural institutions, professional sports stadiums, major transportation hubs, and plenty of shopping and dining opportunities. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Aberdeen renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.