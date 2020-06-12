52 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
Aberdeen
9 Units Available
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Aberdeen
2 Units Available
Holly Circle Townhouses
686 Holly Cir, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Holly Circle Townhouses in Aberdeen. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
Riverside
5 Units Available
The Riverside Apartments
1405 Garcia Ct, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1452 sqft
Premium homes with high ceilings, granite countertops, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include walking paths, picnic areas, and a saltwater swimming pool. Easy access to I-95. Close to Bynum Run Conservation Area.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
724 Falcon Lane
724 Falcon Lane, Aberdeen, MD
ABERDEEN - EAGLE'S REST - SINGLE FAMILY - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath brick front colonial. Master bedroom with full bath and two walk in closets. Kitchen with large island and attached breakfast room. Foyer and dining room with custom woodwork.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
908 CAMBRIDGE AVENUE
908 Cambridge Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1600 sqft
Great single family home in Aberdeen for rent. Updated kitchen with large island and dining room area, Updated Master bath room, New carpet, Fenced yard, and so much more. NO PETS. $40.

1 of 6

Last updated October 28 at 02:06pm
Aberdeen
1 Unit Available
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Aberdeen

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
604 COUNTRY CLUB ROAD
604 Country Club Road, Harford County, MD
Custom Built Colonial int eh Waterfront community of Swan Creek. First and Second Floor floors are Hardwood Pine. Loft Overlooks Great Room/Living and Dining Room with Cathedral Ceilings and Wood Burning fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1428 WELLSPRING DRIVE
1428 Wellspring Drive, Harford County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1780 sqft
Beautiful 3 story townhouse with 1 car garage available immediately! Huge kitchen with granite counter tops, loads of cabinet space, hardwood floors and a powder room off dining area.
Results within 5 miles of Aberdeen
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
South Havre de Grace
11 Units Available
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
928 sqft
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverside
1 Unit Available
1307 Bartley Place
1307 Bartley Place, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1307 Bartley Place Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Perryman
1 Unit Available
1551 Perryman Road
1551 Perryman Rd, Perryman, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment in Perryman - 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath 2 story apartment attached to the Perryman Store in Aberdeen. Newly renovated. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2013 Lori Lane
2013 Lori Ln, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
2000 sqft
2013 Lori Lane Available 08/22/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome for Rent - Havre de Grace, MD - 3 Bed 2.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
143 Ohio St 22
143 Ohio Street, Havre de Grace, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1 sqft
End unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms 2.5 baths, spacious eat-in kitchen with pass thru to the living room and a finished basement. Close to APG, shopping, and I-95.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Riverside
1 Unit Available
4314 HAMPTON HALL COURT
4314 Hampton Hall Court, Riverside, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1225 sqft
Single family home WITH GARAGE available to rent immediately in BELCAMP. 3 bedrooms, 1 full and 1 half bath. Master bedroom with 2 closets, cathedral ceilings and palladian window. Nice sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1146 SPLASHING BROOK DRIVE
1146 Splashing Brook Drive, Harford County, MD
Property is getting Fresh Paint, New Carpet, and New floors. Updated pics coming next week! Available July 1st! Gorgeous end of group townhome that backs to woods in popular Harford Town community.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Central Havre de Grace
1 Unit Available
528 CAMILLA STREET
528 Camilla Street, Havre de Grace, MD
MUST SEE 4 BED, 2.
Results within 10 miles of Aberdeen
Verified

1 of 67

Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
23 Units Available
The Enclave at Box Hill
3405 McCurley Drive, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,506
1657 sqft
Brand new community conveniently situated near I-95 and within easy walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Units feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Gym, pool, game room, clubhouse, playground. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
The Douglas at Constant Friendship
499 Crisfield Dr, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1122 sqft
Move into these apartment homes that feature full-size washer and dryer, wood-burning fireplaces and spacious closets. Close to I-95, this apartment community of condo-type homes has a 24-hour gym, tennis courts and a playground.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
8 Units Available
Seven Oaks Townhomes
802 Kingston Ct, Edgewood, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1209 sqft
Spacious apartments near I-95 and Route 40 for access to downtown Baltimore. In-unit laundry, ample closet space, and rear balconies. Community includes an outdoor pool and a playground for kids. Minutes from scenic Edgewater Park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
428 DARBY LANE
428 Darby Lane, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1701 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath townhouse w/ generous loft in quiet neighborhood. Master suite w/ sunny loft and attached full bath. Eat in kitchen w/ nice deck overlooking trees. Assigned parking. Finished basement rec.room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Greenbrier Hills
1 Unit Available
116 Tredmore Rd
116 Tredmore Road, Bel Air South, MD
116 Tredmore Rd Available 06/18/20 Elegant 4 Bedroom SFH with 3 Finished Levels in Bel Air! - Elegant 4 Bedroom Single Family Home with three finished levels in Beautiful Bel Air! With the hardwood floors in your formal living room and dining room

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Constant Friendship
1 Unit Available
236 High Meadow Terrace
236 High Meadow Terrace, Bel Air South, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
236 High Meadow Terrace Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.

June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Aberdeen Rent Report. Aberdeen rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Aberdeen rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Aberdeen rents increased slightly over the past month

Aberdeen rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Aberdeen stand at $941 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,181 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Aberdeen's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Aberdeen, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents decreased 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Aberdeen rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Aberdeen, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Aberdeen is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Aberdeen's median two-bedroom rent of $1,181 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Aberdeen.
    • While Aberdeen's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Aberdeen than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Aberdeen.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

