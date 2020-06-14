13 Apartments for rent in Aberdeen, MD with garage
The City of Aberdeen, Maryland, was originally established as a village in 1852 by Edmund Law Rogers. The name Aberdeen was taken from the City of Aberdeen in Scotland, due to the close relationship the Rogers family maintained with a cousin, the 4th Earl of Aberdeen. That cousin, George Hamilton-Gordon, would become Prime Minister of Great Britain in 1852.
According to the 2010 census, some 14,959 people reside within the city, which covers an area of 6.81 square miles. 6.80 square miles of that area is landmass while the remaining (not really much at all) 0.01 square miles is all water. At merely 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Aberdeen is a convenient location to access big city amenities, including arts and cultural institutions, professional sports stadiums, major transportation hubs, and plenty of shopping and dining opportunities. See more
Aberdeen apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.