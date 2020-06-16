2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002

Amenities

**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking space, extra storage.



No smoking, no pets - CONDOMINIUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FORBID SMOKING AND PETS.



CALL JOHNSON WOODS SALES OFFICE FOR APPOINTMENT - 781-944-0900



$35 application fee for everyone living in the unit age 18 and over. This covers the credit check and application processing costs. GOOD CREDIT ONLY - 700+

We will check on past due payments, evictions, liens, bankruptcy, etc.



First, Last, Security Deposit Required.

*prices subject to change without notification



