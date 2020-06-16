All apartments in Woburn
Find more places like 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Woburn, MA
/
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002

2 Inwood Dr · (781) 631-2511 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Woburn
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2 Inwood Dr, Woburn, MA 01801
Downtown Woburn

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 · Avail. now

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
**JUST REDUCED** NEW CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX - DEERPOINT AT INWOOD CONDOMINIUMS, WOBURN - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, dining room, living room, patio, granite counters, stainless appliances, laundry in unit, 1 underground parking space, 1 outside parking space, extra storage.

No smoking, no pets - CONDOMINIUM RULES AND REGULATIONS FORBID SMOKING AND PETS.

CALL JOHNSON WOODS SALES OFFICE FOR APPOINTMENT - 781-944-0900

No Smoking, No Pets.

$35 application fee for everyone living in the unit age 18 and over. This covers the credit check and application processing costs. GOOD CREDIT ONLY - 700+
We will check on past due payments, evictions, liens, bankruptcy, etc.

First, Last, Security Deposit Required.
*prices subject to change without notification

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4902993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have any available units?
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have?
Some of 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 currently offering any rent specials?
2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 pet-friendly?
No, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woburn.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 offer parking?
Yes, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 does offer parking.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have a pool?
No, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 does not have a pool.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have accessible units?
No, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2 Inwood Drive, Unit 3002?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Washington Crossing
55 Cedar St
Woburn, MA 01801
Kimball Court
7 Kimball Ct
Woburn, MA 01801
Brookside
5-12 Totman Street
Woburn, MA 01854
Inwood West
1 Inwood Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Westgate
20 Westgate Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
Mill Street Gardens
57 Mill Street
Woburn, MA 01801
Emery Flats
200 Presidential Way
Woburn, MA 01801

Similar Pages

Woburn 1 BedroomsWoburn 2 Bedrooms
Woburn Apartments with ParkingWoburn Apartments with Pool
Woburn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MA
Norwood, MABurlington, MAFranklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Woburn

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity