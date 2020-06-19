1 Inwood Dr.

Amenities

Surrounded by parks, forests, and other local touches, you ll forget that you re only minutes from major hubs like Boston, Burlington, and Cambridge. Woburn is the perfect place for those who are seeking a lifestyle that s removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, but easily accessible to all the amenities a major city can offer truly the best of both worlds! Great location, located near Route 93 and Route 95, and also near MBTA stations. The towns of Woburn, Reading, and Wilmington all boast plenty of shopping and dining, making the area a delightful place to live year round. Apartment Amenities: Air Conditioning Ceiling fans Gas fireplace Granite countertops Linen closet Nest Thermostat Private patio / balcony Stainless steel appliances Vaulted ceilings Wood plank flooring Breakfast bar Custom built-in closets Gas stove Large closets Loft Pantry Screen Door Tile backsplash Washer and dryer Community Amenities: 24-hour fitness center Basketball court Bocce Ball Court Controlled-access building Garages * Pet friendly Resident lounge Swimming pool Valet dry cleaning 24-hour package pickup Billiards Clubhouse with Wi-Fi Dog park Grilling area Reserved parking * Resident events Tech Lounge Veranda * Apartment amenities not available in every home. Community amenities may require an additional fee.



Terms: One year lease