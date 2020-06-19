All apartments in Woburn
Last updated May 26 2020 at 2:21 PM

1 Inwood Dr.

1 Inwood Drive · (617) 307-7229
Location

1 Inwood Drive, Woburn, MA 01867

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
bocce court
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
valet service
Surrounded by parks, forests, and other local touches, you ll forget that you re only minutes from major hubs like Boston, Burlington, and Cambridge. Woburn is the perfect place for those who are seeking a lifestyle that s removed from the hustle and bustle of city life, but easily accessible to all the amenities a major city can offer truly the best of both worlds! Great location, located near Route 93 and Route 95, and also near MBTA stations. The towns of Woburn, Reading, and Wilmington all boast plenty of shopping and dining, making the area a delightful place to live year round. Apartment Amenities: Air Conditioning Ceiling fans Gas fireplace Granite countertops Linen closet Nest Thermostat Private patio / balcony Stainless steel appliances Vaulted ceilings Wood plank flooring Breakfast bar Custom built-in closets Gas stove Large closets Loft Pantry Screen Door Tile backsplash Washer and dryer Community Amenities: 24-hour fitness center Basketball court Bocce Ball Court Controlled-access building Garages * Pet friendly Resident lounge Swimming pool Valet dry cleaning 24-hour package pickup Billiards Clubhouse with Wi-Fi Dog park Grilling area Reserved parking * Resident events Tech Lounge Veranda * Apartment amenities not available in every home. Community amenities may require an additional fee.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Inwood Dr. have any available units?
1 Inwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woburn, MA.
What amenities does 1 Inwood Dr. have?
Some of 1 Inwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Inwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1 Inwood Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Inwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 Inwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1 Inwood Dr. does offer parking.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Inwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1 Inwood Dr. has a pool.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1 Inwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Inwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Inwood Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Inwood Dr. has units with air conditioning.
