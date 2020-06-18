Weymouth Commons/Commons East

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse courtyard elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court

Mark Buckley Dream Realty 781-335-1282 www.dreamrealtyma.com 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM AVAILABLE NOW 1585 sq. ft. PRICE REFLECTS IMMEDIATE MOVE IN _______COMMUNITY FEATURES____________ Indulge in top-of-the-line amenities in living here, like two full-sized swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts as well as laundry facilities in each building. Looking to get in shape? You will love our brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center that features cardio machines and strength training equipment. Our business center and Wi-Fi area is perfect for enjoying your favorite book or getting some studying done. You are also within close proximity to many local restaurants, shops, grocery stores, golf courses, beaches, parks, and so much more! Located at exit 16 off Route 3, Weymouth Commons is just 15 miles from downtown Boston. The MBTA Commuter Rail has two nearby stations. Brand-new clubhouse lounge with fireplace and two TV's Brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center Grill area Two seasonal swimming pools, each with a spacious sundeck Tennis courts Wi-Fi area and business center Heat & Hot water included Smoke-free building available in the community Community laundry rooms 24-hour emergency maintenance Extra storage available Resident parking Elevators Pet-free community Close access to Route 3 Nearby Weymouth High School ________APARTMENT FEATURES__________ Each apartment home features fully-equipped kitchens as well as a balcony or patio, perfect for getting some fresh air and taking in the surrounding nature. Short term leases available Cable/satellite ready Wall-to-wall carpeting Walk-in-closets* Air conditioning Dishwashers Garbage disposals Refrigerators Stoves Balconies/patios* Private washers and dryers** Ceramic tile** Granite countertops** Wood flooring** Crown moulding** Wainscotting** *select apartment homes **available in renovated townhomes __________PARKING___________ One parking spot included within the rent Additional parking spots are $15 ________PET POLICY________________ Pet-free community Prices based on incentives, while they last Pricing & availability subject to change Pictures reflect multiple floor plans



Terms: One year lease