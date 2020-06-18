All apartments in Weymouth Town
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:19 AM

Weymouth Commons/Commons East

80 Donald Street · (617) 388-8351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

80 Donald Street, Weymouth Town, MA 02188
South Weymouth

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,692

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1585 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
Mark Buckley Dream Realty 781-335-1282 www.dreamrealtyma.com 4 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM AVAILABLE NOW 1585 sq. ft. PRICE REFLECTS IMMEDIATE MOVE IN _______COMMUNITY FEATURES____________ Indulge in top-of-the-line amenities in living here, like two full-sized swimming pools, basketball and tennis courts as well as laundry facilities in each building. Looking to get in shape? You will love our brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center that features cardio machines and strength training equipment. Our business center and Wi-Fi area is perfect for enjoying your favorite book or getting some studying done. You are also within close proximity to many local restaurants, shops, grocery stores, golf courses, beaches, parks, and so much more! Located at exit 16 off Route 3, Weymouth Commons is just 15 miles from downtown Boston. The MBTA Commuter Rail has two nearby stations. Brand-new clubhouse lounge with fireplace and two TV's Brand-new state-of-the-art fitness center Grill area Two seasonal swimming pools, each with a spacious sundeck Tennis courts Wi-Fi area and business center Heat & Hot water included Smoke-free building available in the community Community laundry rooms 24-hour emergency maintenance Extra storage available Resident parking Elevators Pet-free community Close access to Route 3 Nearby Weymouth High School ________APARTMENT FEATURES__________ Each apartment home features fully-equipped kitchens as well as a balcony or patio, perfect for getting some fresh air and taking in the surrounding nature. Short term leases available Cable/satellite ready Wall-to-wall carpeting Walk-in-closets* Air conditioning Dishwashers Garbage disposals Refrigerators Stoves Balconies/patios* Private washers and dryers** Ceramic tile** Granite countertops** Wood flooring** Crown moulding** Wainscotting** *select apartment homes **available in renovated townhomes __________PARKING___________ One parking spot included within the rent Additional parking spots are $15 ________PET POLICY________________ Pet-free community Prices based on incentives, while they last Pricing & availability subject to change Pictures reflect multiple floor plans TIRED OF SEARCHING FOR APARTMENTS ???? I HAVE UNITS AVAILABLE IN EVERY PART OF BOSTON AND THE GREATER METRO AREA, JUST CALL AND PICK YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD. **** LOOKING TO BUY A HOME OR CONDO? CALL FOR ACCESS TO EVERY LISTING IN MASS. SENT DIRECTLY TO YOUR EMAIL!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have any available units?
Weymouth Commons/Commons East has a unit available for $2,692 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have?
Some of Weymouth Commons/Commons East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Weymouth Commons/Commons East currently offering any rent specials?
Weymouth Commons/Commons East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Weymouth Commons/Commons East pet-friendly?
No, Weymouth Commons/Commons East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Weymouth Town.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East offer parking?
Yes, Weymouth Commons/Commons East does offer parking.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Weymouth Commons/Commons East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have a pool?
Yes, Weymouth Commons/Commons East has a pool.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have accessible units?
No, Weymouth Commons/Commons East does not have accessible units.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Weymouth Commons/Commons East has units with dishwashers.
Does Weymouth Commons/Commons East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Weymouth Commons/Commons East has units with air conditioning.
