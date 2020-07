Amenities

Those looking for a easy commute to Boston here is your humble abode. This two-family apartment has many amenities including a local MBTA bus route leading directly to Copley Sq. and provides many other options to go to Harvard Sq Kenmore Sq Central Sq and more. For those who like to commute to Boston by vehicle Storrow Drive Soldiers Field Road and the Mass Pike are a nearby option. The New Repertory Theatre Charles River Greenway Charles River Museum Perkins Library Central Rock Gym (Rock climbing) Boston Sports Club and Planet Fitness are other local destinations. The abutting bike route posses as another option to commute to your destination. Each room consists of hardwood flooring and freshly pained walls in the kitchen and bathroom. Beautiful chair rails line the walls of the dining room