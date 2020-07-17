87 Pleasant Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494



*** Virtual Tour available

- Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.

- Convenient location: 5-min walk to Watertown square, buses to Boston, Harvard Square in Cambridge, Fenway and Waltham + closer to 90/95 interstate.

- Renovated in 2018, the eat-in-kitchen sparkles as the heart of the home with granite countertops, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, and space for a large dining table.

- Covered 2-car garage, and 4 guest parking spots (common).

- Walking distance to Charles river bike-path, public swimming pool, library, restaurants, and stores.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301494

