87 Pleasant Street

Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494
*** Virtual Tour available
- Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
- Convenient location: 5-min walk to Watertown square, buses to Boston, Harvard Square in Cambridge, Fenway and Waltham + closer to 90/95 interstate.
- Renovated in 2018, the eat-in-kitchen sparkles as the heart of the home with granite countertops, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, and space for a large dining table.
- Covered 2-car garage, and 4 guest parking spots (common).
- Walking distance to Charles river bike-path, public swimming pool, library, restaurants, and stores.
Property Id 301494
(RLNE5859637)