Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

87 Pleasant Street

Location

87 Pleasant Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Downtown Watertown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Available 08/01/20 Spacious Central AC Townhome near Watertown Square - Property Id: 301494

*** Virtual Tour available
- Spacious Central AC/Heat town home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 car garage and a huge backyard.
- Convenient location: 5-min walk to Watertown square, buses to Boston, Harvard Square in Cambridge, Fenway and Waltham + closer to 90/95 interstate.
- Renovated in 2018, the eat-in-kitchen sparkles as the heart of the home with granite countertops, ample cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with gas stove, and space for a large dining table.
- Covered 2-car garage, and 4 guest parking spots (common).
- Walking distance to Charles river bike-path, public swimming pool, library, restaurants, and stores.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301494
Property Id 301494

(RLNE5859637)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

