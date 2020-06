Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautifully renovated single family house in Watertown. Spacious 4 bedroom features living room modern kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances travertine tile designer bathroom. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Laundry hook-up in the basement. Forced hot air heating and central A/C. Back yard/patio area for outdoor space. Driveway parking included for 3 cars. This unit is located in a great location less than 5 minutes walk to the Watertown Mall shopping centers shops restaurants and public transportation.