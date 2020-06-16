All apartments in Watertown Town
7 Hudson St.
7 Hudson St.

7 Hudson Street · (617) 249-5299
Location

7 Hudson Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated. This is a true gem w/ in-unit laundry, garage parking, and a great yard w/ brick patio!! This home has a very large living room, a separate formal dining room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a separate laundry room, and a 4 season porch that is used as an office currently. Tasteful renovations include recessed lighting throughout the home, shiny hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, cedar closets, and much more! The bathroom is fully renovated as well as the kitchen which has granite counters, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, under cabinet lighting. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, 2 cedar closets, and a walk-up attic for tons of easy storage! Gas heating, brand new windows, and Nest Thermostat make this home very efficient to heat in the winter months. Unbelievable location, the REAL Watertown Square... Just a 10-minute walk to all shops restaurants and entertainment it has to offer! ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED! This is a beautiful and well maintained 2 family home on a quiet side street, even though it is a quiet street, it is less than 10 minutes walk from Watertown square with bus to Harvard Sq, restaurants, bike and walking trails around the river, post office, banks, 24-hour CVS, library, shops, restaurants, you name it! Features a beautiful yard w/ brand new brick patio and a gardening area with tons of privacy. There is a garage parking space included as well as a tandem off-street parking space in front of the garage. Easy parking for 2 vehicles.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Hudson St. have any available units?
7 Hudson St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7 Hudson St. have?
Some of 7 Hudson St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Hudson St. currently offering any rent specials?
7 Hudson St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Hudson St. pet-friendly?
No, 7 Hudson St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 7 Hudson St. offer parking?
Yes, 7 Hudson St. does offer parking.
Does 7 Hudson St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 Hudson St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Hudson St. have a pool?
No, 7 Hudson St. does not have a pool.
Does 7 Hudson St. have accessible units?
No, 7 Hudson St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Hudson St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Hudson St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 7 Hudson St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7 Hudson St. does not have units with air conditioning.
