7 Hudson St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This is a sunny and spacious top floor condo that has been owner-occupied and fully renovated. This is a true gem w/ in-unit laundry, garage parking, and a great yard w/ brick patio!! This home has a very large living room, a separate formal dining room, a spacious eat-in kitchen, a separate laundry room, and a 4 season porch that is used as an office currently. Tasteful renovations include recessed lighting throughout the home, shiny hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, cedar closets, and much more! The bathroom is fully renovated as well as the kitchen which has granite counters, dishwasher, disposal, gas range, under cabinet lighting. There is plenty of storage throughout the home, 2 cedar closets, and a walk-up attic for tons of easy storage! Gas heating, brand new windows, and Nest Thermostat make this home very efficient to heat in the winter months. Unbelievable location, the REAL Watertown Square... Just a 10-minute walk to all shops restaurants and entertainment it has to offer! ONE MONTH BROKER FEE IS REQUIRED! This is a beautiful and well maintained 2 family home on a quiet side street, even though it is a quiet street, it is less than 10 minutes walk from Watertown square with bus to Harvard Sq, restaurants, bike and walking trails around the river, post office, banks, 24-hour CVS, library, shops, restaurants, you name it! Features a beautiful yard w/ brand new brick patio and a gardening area with tons of privacy. There is a garage parking space included as well as a tandem off-street parking space in front of the garage. Easy parking for 2 vehicles.



Terms: One year lease