STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Front 3 season porch. Gas heating (Forced Air). Central air conditioning. 3rd floor master suite with private bathroom and small living room area. Off street parking for 2-3 cars in private driveway. Shared yard area. Stunning location! Great for the daily commuter. Right off Rt.20 in Watertown. Easy access to 128 and Mass Pike. Walk to the 70 & 70A MBTA Bus. Short walk to restaurants and all the other stores and shops in the area. Don't miss out on this one!. Available 9/1. No pets



Terms: One year lease