Last updated June 19 2020 at 8:25 AM

58 Olney

58 Olney Street · (617) 686-5617
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

58 Olney Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
STUNNING 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment spread over 2nd and 3rd floor of multi family house. Quality at it;s finest with this one! Newer windows, Stainless steel appliances, Granite counter tops, Newer cabinets. This one has it all. Laundry in-unit. Hardwood floors throughout. Front 3 season porch. Gas heating (Forced Air). Central air conditioning. 3rd floor master suite with private bathroom and small living room area. Off street parking for 2-3 cars in private driveway. Shared yard area. Stunning location! Great for the daily commuter. Right off Rt.20 in Watertown. Easy access to 128 and Mass Pike. Walk to the 70 & 70A MBTA Bus. Short walk to restaurants and all the other stores and shops in the area. Don't miss out on this one!. Available 9/1. No pets Disclaimer: All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Olney have any available units?
58 Olney has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 58 Olney have?
Some of 58 Olney's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Olney currently offering any rent specials?
58 Olney isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Olney pet-friendly?
No, 58 Olney is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 58 Olney offer parking?
Yes, 58 Olney does offer parking.
Does 58 Olney have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 58 Olney offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Olney have a pool?
No, 58 Olney does not have a pool.
Does 58 Olney have accessible units?
No, 58 Olney does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Olney have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Olney does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Olney have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Olney has units with air conditioning.
