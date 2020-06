Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Victorian condominium located near Watertown Square close to all transportation. 71 MBTA Bus Stop steps away - Less than 3 miles to Harvard Square. Large Living Room with bay windows and high ceilings leads to a gorgeous sun room. Oversized dining room with built-in hutch and a large bay window overlooks units private yard. Spacious fully appliance eat-in kitchen with bay windows. The unit offers 3 good size bedrooms and newly renovated bathroom with modern finishes. Nice hardwood floors throughout. Unit has access to basement with in unit laundry as well as an additional room to be used as private storage. Two off street parking spaces which includes 1 garage and 1 open space. Water and Sewer Included. This unit is move-in ready with many updates and historical charm will not last!



Terms: One year lease