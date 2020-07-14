All apartments in Watertown Town
42 School Ln.

42 School Ln · (617) 992-0978
Location

42 School Ln, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1783 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This home is in a great location! Easy to commute to Cambridge and Somerville as well as Boston, Watertown, Waltham etc... Large Living room, Dining Room, Kitchen, and Large Enclosed Porch off Living Room, PLUS back Deck! Nice quiet small dead end street Right on the bus lines and only a 12 minute bus ride to Harvard Square. Gorgeous new kitchen, renovated bathrooms, newly finished floors, newly painted. This can include the dining room and living room furniture shown or can come completely unfurnished, it's up to you. Great track lighting and high angled ceilings give the upper floor a loft feel. MUST see this one! It's a GEM!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 School Ln. have any available units?
42 School Ln. has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42 School Ln. have?
Some of 42 School Ln.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 School Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
42 School Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 School Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 42 School Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 42 School Ln. offer parking?
No, 42 School Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 42 School Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 School Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 School Ln. have a pool?
No, 42 School Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 42 School Ln. have accessible units?
No, 42 School Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 42 School Ln. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 School Ln. has units with dishwashers.
Does 42 School Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 School Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
