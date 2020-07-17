All apartments in Watertown Town
34 Walnut st.
Last updated June 21 2020 at 11:40 PM

34 Walnut st.

34 Walnut Street · (617) 505-8321
Location

34 Walnut Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Stunning 3rd-floor apartment in Watertown! Do not miss the opportunity to live in a meticulously maintained property. Property is in close proximity to Watertown center which offers vast number of businesses available to all! The unit features hardwood floors, large open kitchen, and living room area with high cathedral ceilings. 3 great sized bedrooms, free laundry in the basement of the property, and shared patio! 1 tandem parking space that will accommodate 2 cars. This beautiful unit is available for rent starting September 1, 2020.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 34 Walnut st. have any available units?
34 Walnut st. has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 34 Walnut st. currently offering any rent specials?
34 Walnut st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 34 Walnut st. pet-friendly?
No, 34 Walnut st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 34 Walnut st. offer parking?
Yes, 34 Walnut st. offers parking.
Does 34 Walnut st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 34 Walnut st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 34 Walnut st. have a pool?
No, 34 Walnut st. does not have a pool.
Does 34 Walnut st. have accessible units?
No, 34 Walnut st. does not have accessible units.
Does 34 Walnut st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 34 Walnut st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 34 Walnut st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 34 Walnut st. does not have units with air conditioning.
