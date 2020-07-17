34 Walnut st.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Stunning 3rd-floor apartment in Watertown! Do not miss the opportunity to live in a meticulously maintained property. Property is in close proximity to Watertown center which offers vast number of businesses available to all! The unit features hardwood floors, large open kitchen, and living room area with high cathedral ceilings. 3 great sized bedrooms, free laundry in the basement of the property, and shared patio! 1 tandem parking space that will accommodate 2 cars. This beautiful unit is available for rent starting September 1, 2020.



Terms: One year lease