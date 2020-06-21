31 FAIRFIELD St.

Amenities

AVAILABLE JULY 1ST_A DE-LEADED FOUR BEDROOM PROPERTY on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a very Large and Sunny Two Family property in one of Watertown's highly desired Neighborhoods. This outstanding property features MASTER SUITE, Gas Heat, Gas Cooking, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, 2 Car off street Parking and Two Full Bathrooms. Close to the bus stop ( bus 71 ) to Harvard Square and Watertown Square, and minutes from Express bus to Boston and Charles River, this property offers an Easy Access to major routes (Mass Pike ( Rte. 90 ), Storrow Drive and Rte.128. The close proximity to Cambridge, Belmont, Boston and Waltham, Shops, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Banks, Post Office, Department Stores, businesses, city services & medical facilities



Terms: One year lease