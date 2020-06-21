All apartments in Watertown Town
Watertown Town, MA
31 FAIRFIELD St.
31 FAIRFIELD St.

31 Fairfield St · (781) 315-2633
Location

31 Fairfield St, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST_A DE-LEADED FOUR BEDROOM PROPERTY on the 2nd & 3rd floors of a very Large and Sunny Two Family property in one of Watertown's highly desired Neighborhoods. This outstanding property features MASTER SUITE, Gas Heat, Gas Cooking, Hardwood Floors, High Ceilings, 2 Car off street Parking and Two Full Bathrooms. Close to the bus stop ( bus 71 ) to Harvard Square and Watertown Square, and minutes from Express bus to Boston and Charles River, this property offers an Easy Access to major routes (Mass Pike ( Rte. 90 ), Storrow Drive and Rte.128. The close proximity to Cambridge, Belmont, Boston and Waltham, Shops, Restaurants, Grocery Stores, Banks, Post Office, Department Stores, businesses, city services & medical facilities

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have any available units?
31 FAIRFIELD St. has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 31 FAIRFIELD St. currently offering any rent specials?
31 FAIRFIELD St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 FAIRFIELD St. pet-friendly?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. offer parking?
Yes, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does offer parking.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have a pool?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does not have a pool.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have accessible units?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does not have accessible units.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31 FAIRFIELD St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31 FAIRFIELD St. does not have units with air conditioning.
