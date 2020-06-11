All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

29 Coolidge Hill Rd.

29 Coolidge Hill Road · (617) 477-0601
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29 Coolidge Hill Road, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Phenomenal location and even better renovation! 2 full baths, 2 parking spots and gut renovated everything! kitchen and flowing open floorplan. Laundry on site, access to multiple bus routes. You will love living here! Contact EDGE for more information on this listing, and hundreds of our other listings! See why more people are choosing the highest and most-reviewed real estate firm in Massachusetts. One-month brokerage fee applies. EDGE Realty Advisors is not liable for any errors, omissions, or changes to terms and conditions of this rental.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have any available units?
29 Coolidge Hill Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Watertown Town, MA.
What amenities does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have?
Some of 29 Coolidge Hill Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
29 Coolidge Hill Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. does offer parking.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have a pool?
No, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have accessible units?
No, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Coolidge Hill Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
