Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:53 PM

28 FOREST STREET

28 Forest Street · (617) 312-3910
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Forest Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,678

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
PRIME location. WATERTOWN center. An updated, modern, bright and sunny, high-ceiling 3 BR, 1 BA apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful location on a gorgeous landscaped lot with an ample, fenced-in backyard. Has that private, single-family feeling. Large living room and huge eat -in -kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and cabinetry. Energy efficient gas heating with updated replacement windows. Two off-street parking spaces with plenty of off- street parking available for additional vehicles. Private, exclusive use of washer and dryer in a dry and clean basement which offers additional storage!! Ample closet space as well! 5 minute drive to the Waverly or West Newton T station. 2 minute walk to buses 70/70A/57 and a 5 minute walk to Watertown Square with easy access to the Mass Pike. Bonus walking trail and bicycle route along the Charles River. This apartment has it all. It wont last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 FOREST STREET have any available units?
28 FOREST STREET has a unit available for $2,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 FOREST STREET have?
Some of 28 FOREST STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 FOREST STREET currently offering any rent specials?
28 FOREST STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 FOREST STREET pet-friendly?
No, 28 FOREST STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 28 FOREST STREET offer parking?
Yes, 28 FOREST STREET does offer parking.
Does 28 FOREST STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 FOREST STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 FOREST STREET have a pool?
No, 28 FOREST STREET does not have a pool.
Does 28 FOREST STREET have accessible units?
No, 28 FOREST STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 28 FOREST STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 FOREST STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 FOREST STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 FOREST STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
