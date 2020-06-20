28 FOREST STREET

Amenities

PRIME location. WATERTOWN center. An updated, modern, bright and sunny, high-ceiling 3 BR, 1 BA apartment with gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful location on a gorgeous landscaped lot with an ample, fenced-in backyard. Has that private, single-family feeling. Large living room and huge eat -in -kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and cabinetry. Energy efficient gas heating with updated replacement windows. Two off-street parking spaces with plenty of off- street parking available for additional vehicles. Private, exclusive use of washer and dryer in a dry and clean basement which offers additional storage!! Ample closet space as well! 5 minute drive to the Waverly or West Newton T station. 2 minute walk to buses 70/70A/57 and a 5 minute walk to Watertown Square with easy access to the Mass Pike. Bonus walking trail and bicycle route along the Charles River. This apartment has it all. It wont last!!