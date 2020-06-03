All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 26 Woodleigh Rd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
26 Woodleigh Rd.
Last updated May 24 2020 at 9:30 PM

26 Woodleigh Rd.

26 Woodleigh Road · (617) 924-6563
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
East Watertown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

26 Woodleigh Road, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious 1st floor 3 bedroom seconds from Belmont Street in Watertown. 3 ample bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, large kitchen, off street parking. Beautiful quiet neighborhood - 2 minutes to Belmont Street in one direction and 5 to Mt. Auburn Street in the other with frequent buses into Harvard Square, Watertown Square, Cushing Square, and Waverley Square with express busses into Boston, the Commuter Rail, and Red Line. Star Market at the corner of Mt Auburn and Belmont Streets. Mediterranean specialty markets abound, including Arax, Sophia's and Sofra, and great places to dine in every direction. Great parks including Fresh Pond Reservation and Mt. Auburn Cemetery and Arboretum. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have any available units?
26 Woodleigh Rd. has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 26 Woodleigh Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
26 Woodleigh Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Woodleigh Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does offer parking.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have a pool?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have accessible units?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Woodleigh Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Woodleigh Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 26 Woodleigh Rd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Riverside Street
20 Riverside Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Pet Friendly Places
Watertown Town Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NH
Malden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MABurlington, MA
Franklin, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RIDanvers, MADedham, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity