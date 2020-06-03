26 Woodleigh Rd.

Amenities

Spacious 1st floor 3 bedroom seconds from Belmont Street in Watertown. 3 ample bedrooms, one with walk-in closet, large kitchen, off street parking. Beautiful quiet neighborhood - 2 minutes to Belmont Street in one direction and 5 to Mt. Auburn Street in the other with frequent buses into Harvard Square, Watertown Square, Cushing Square, and Waverley Square with express busses into Boston, the Commuter Rail, and Red Line. Star Market at the corner of Mt Auburn and Belmont Streets. Mediterranean specialty markets abound, including Arax, Sophia's and Sofra, and great places to dine in every direction. Great parks including Fresh Pond Reservation and Mt. Auburn Cemetery and Arboretum. First month's rent and a security deposit and broker fee each equal to one month's rent due at lease signing.



Terms: One year lease