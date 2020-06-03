26 WALNUT STREET

Amenities

victorian duplex - Property Id: 309375



Second floor apartment in a Victorian house owned and operated by an artist, unfurnished but we can provide some basics if need be



Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, large bedroom, and a large living area



Can be furnished or semi furnished

Rent is $2100 plus electricity



1-minute walk to No. 71 bus, 13-minute ride to Harvard Square

2 minutes drive to Mass Pike

Minutes to Watertown Square and express bus to Boston!

Walk to Charles River and parks

Walk to ethnic stores and restaurants



PLEASE NOTE:

there is a cat in the house

Parking for one car and during no street parking season

text me at 617 331 0426

