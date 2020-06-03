All apartments in Watertown Town
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

26 WALNUT STREET

26 Walnut Street · (617) 331-0426
Location

26 Walnut Street, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2100 · Avail. now

$2,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
victorian duplex - Property Id: 309375

Second floor apartment in a Victorian house owned and operated by an artist, unfurnished but we can provide some basics if need be

Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, large bedroom, and a large living area

Can be furnished or semi furnished
Rent is $2100 plus electricity

1-minute walk to No. 71 bus, 13-minute ride to Harvard Square
2 minutes drive to Mass Pike
Minutes to Watertown Square and express bus to Boston!
Walk to Charles River and parks
Walk to ethnic stores and restaurants

PLEASE NOTE:
there is a cat in the house
Parking for one car and during no street parking season
text me at 617 331 0426
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26-walnut-street-watertown-ma/309375
Property Id 309375

(RLNE5938884)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 WALNUT STREET have any available units?
26 WALNUT STREET has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 WALNUT STREET have?
Some of 26 WALNUT STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 WALNUT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
26 WALNUT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 WALNUT STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 26 WALNUT STREET is pet friendly.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 26 WALNUT STREET offers parking.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26 WALNUT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET have a pool?
No, 26 WALNUT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET have accessible units?
No, 26 WALNUT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26 WALNUT STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 26 WALNUT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 WALNUT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
