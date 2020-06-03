Amenities
victorian duplex - Property Id: 309375
Second floor apartment in a Victorian house owned and operated by an artist, unfurnished but we can provide some basics if need be
Hardwood floors, Modern kitchen and bath, large bedroom, and a large living area
Can be furnished or semi furnished
Rent is $2100 plus electricity
1-minute walk to No. 71 bus, 13-minute ride to Harvard Square
2 minutes drive to Mass Pike
Minutes to Watertown Square and express bus to Boston!
Walk to Charles River and parks
Walk to ethnic stores and restaurants
PLEASE NOTE:
there is a cat in the house
Parking for one car and during no street parking season
text me at 617 331 0426
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/26-walnut-street-watertown-ma/309375
