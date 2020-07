Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Charming 2 bedroom ground floor apartment available 7/1/20. This gorgeous apartment is sun filled with just re-finished hardwood floors throughout. Central air, gas heat and off street parking. Renovated kitchen with ALL NEW APPLIANCES and new cabinets! 2 Off street parking spaces available Cats and small dogs ok :) -1st floor of a 2 family house with shared backyard -Refinished Hard wood floors throughout the apartment -Brand new central air conditioning & Heating system (With efficient tankless on demand water heater!) -All new kitchen cabinets & countertops -Brand new stainless steel appliances -Large covered deck -Freshly painted interior and exterior! -Washer & Dryer in unit -Basement storage -De-leaded with certificate



Terms: One year lease