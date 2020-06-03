11 Hardy Ave 1

Amenities

Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Charming Spaciaous Bright 2 Bed 1 Bath Watertown - Property Id: 315824



Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area. Steps to 73 Bus and short ride into Harvard Square & Red Line.



In addition to bedrooms, living room and dining room this apartment also includes a large beautiful sun-drenched bonus room with wall of windows with a wow factor. Makes a perfect office or sitting room.



High ceilings with mix of old-world character with built in, French doors, Kitchen cabinets with French pane doors, molding but with modern amenities.



New bathroom, new kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, including Bosch gas stove.



This bright & cheery open floor plan apartment will make you smile when you walk into your home every time.



Beautiful & Spacious Outdoor Space

ONE off street parking located in attached garage



NOTE: Larger than appear in images. A must see in person.



Vacant, professionally cleaned and available for in person viewing.

No Pets Allowed



