Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

11 Hardy Ave 1

11 Hardy Ave · (617) 519-8714
Location

11 Hardy Ave, Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown West End

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,400

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Charming Spaciaous Bright 2 Bed 1 Bath Watertown - Property Id: 315824

Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area. Steps to 73 Bus and short ride into Harvard Square & Red Line.

In addition to bedrooms, living room and dining room this apartment also includes a large beautiful sun-drenched bonus room with wall of windows with a wow factor. Makes a perfect office or sitting room.

High ceilings with mix of old-world character with built in, French doors, Kitchen cabinets with French pane doors, molding but with modern amenities.

New bathroom, new kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, including Bosch gas stove.

This bright & cheery open floor plan apartment will make you smile when you walk into your home every time.

Beautiful & Spacious Outdoor Space
ONE off street parking located in attached garage

NOTE: Larger than appear in images. A must see in person.

Vacant, professionally cleaned and available for in person viewing.
Property Id 315824

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have any available units?
11 Hardy Ave 1 has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have?
Some of 11 Hardy Ave 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11 Hardy Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
11 Hardy Ave 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Hardy Ave 1 pet-friendly?
No, 11 Hardy Ave 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 11 Hardy Ave 1 offers parking.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11 Hardy Ave 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have a pool?
No, 11 Hardy Ave 1 does not have a pool.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 11 Hardy Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11 Hardy Ave 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Hardy Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Hardy Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
