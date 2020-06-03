11 Hardy Ave 1

Amenities
Charming, spacious and completely renovated 2 bed, large bonus room 1bath apartment in highly desirable Oakley Country Club area. Steps to 73 Bus and short ride into Harvard Square & Red Line.
In addition to bedrooms, living room and dining room this apartment also includes a large beautiful sun-drenched bonus room with wall of windows with a wow factor. Makes a perfect office or sitting room.
High ceilings with mix of old-world character with built in, French doors, Kitchen cabinets with French pane doors, molding but with modern amenities.
New bathroom, new kitchen with all stainless-steel appliances, including Bosch gas stove.
This bright & cheery open floor plan apartment will make you smile when you walk into your home every time.
Beautiful & Spacious Outdoor Space
ONE off street parking located in attached garage
NOTE: Larger than appear in images. A must see in person.
Vacant, professionally cleaned and available for in person viewing.
No Pets Allowed
