All apartments in Watertown Town
Find more places like 10-12 Norseman Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Watertown Town, MA
/
10-12 Norseman Ave.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 8:41 AM

10-12 Norseman Ave.

10-12 Norseman Avenue · (617) 544-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Watertown Town
See all
East Watertown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

10-12 Norseman Avenue, Watertown Town, MA 02472
East Watertown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Brand new 3BR renovation not far outside of Harvard Sq in Watertown! Apartment has three extremely spacious bedrooms, brand new kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances) and bath, front and back porches, refinished hardwood, and laundry in UNIT. Street parking is very easy. Building located about 10 minutes to Harvard Square via the 71 or 73 bus, so don't let that Watertown address fool you! Also, grocery store, pharmacy, restaurants, bars, and coffee shop are about a block up the street. Available for a July or August move in. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have any available units?
10-12 Norseman Ave. has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have?
Some of 10-12 Norseman Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10-12 Norseman Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
10-12 Norseman Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10-12 Norseman Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 10-12 Norseman Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Watertown Town.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. offer parking?
No, 10-12 Norseman Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10-12 Norseman Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have a pool?
No, 10-12 Norseman Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have accessible units?
No, 10-12 Norseman Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10-12 Norseman Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 10-12 Norseman Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 10-12 Norseman Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10-12 Norseman Ave.?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hamilton Place
233 Main St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Elan Union Market
130 Arsenal Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Square
20 Watertown St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Bell Watertown
100 Woodview Way
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Gables Arsenal Street
204 Arsenal St
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Watertown Mews
1 Repton Dr
Watertown Town, MA 02472
550 Belmont Street
550 Belmont Street
Watertown Town, MA 02472
Charlesbank Apartment Homes
120 Pleasant St
Watertown Town, MA 02472

Similar Pages

Watertown Town 1 BedroomsWatertown Town 2 Bedrooms
Watertown Town Apartments with ParkingWatertown Town Dog Friendly Apartments
Watertown Town Studio ApartmentsRockingham County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMedford, MA
Manchester, NHMalden, MARevere, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHBrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAHaverhill, MAPeabody, MANorwood, MA
Franklin, MALexington, MABurlington, MANeedham, MAChelsea, MAWilmington, MAEverett, MASalem, MAMelrose, MACranston, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Watertown West End
East Watertown

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity