10-12 Norseman Ave.

Brand new 3BR renovation not far outside of Harvard Sq in Watertown! Apartment has three extremely spacious bedrooms, brand new kitchen (dishwasher, disposal, stainless appliances) and bath, front and back porches, refinished hardwood, and laundry in UNIT. Street parking is very easy. Building located about 10 minutes to Harvard Square via the 71 or 73 bus, so don't let that Watertown address fool you! Also, grocery store, pharmacy, restaurants, bars, and coffee shop are about a block up the street. Available for a July or August move in. VIDEO TOUR AVAILABLE!



Terms: One year lease