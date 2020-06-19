Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving

This apartment home is fully equipped with a full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker, self-cleaning oven, garbage disposal, microwave, crown molding, an oversized garden tub, central air, and a balcony. Also included is the free use of our community amenities, which include a resort style outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour state of the art fitness center, a 24-hour business center with wireless internet and fax machine, and complimentary package acceptance. Ample parking is free and unassigned. We also have attached and detached 1 car garages for rent at an additional monthly charge. Additional storage rooms are available at an additional monthly charge. 1068 sq. ft. This complex is professionally managed providing benefits to you such as 24-hour emergency maintenance, 24-hour lockout service and beautifully landscaped grounds. The building is brand new, and conveniently located 1 block to the 70A MBTA Express Bus stop with connections to the Commuter Rail in Waltham Center and the Redline 'T' Central Square Station. Commuters will enjoy a short drive to Boston and easy access to major highways including I-95/Rte 128, Mass Turnpike/I-90, and Rte 2. We are also next to several shopping plazas, grocery stores, banks, and restaurants.



Terms: One year lease