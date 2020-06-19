All apartments in Waltham
Ridge

55 Ridge Lane · (857) 383-8395
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

55 Ridge Lane, Waltham, MA 02452
Lakeview

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
This apartment home is fully equipped with a full size washer and dryer, dishwasher, frost-free refrigerator with ice-maker, self-cleaning oven, garbage disposal, microwave, crown molding, an oversized garden tub, central air, and a balcony. Also included is the free use of our community amenities, which include a resort style outdoor swimming pool, a 24-hour state of the art fitness center, a 24-hour business center with wireless internet and fax machine, and complimentary package acceptance. Ample parking is free and unassigned. We also have attached and detached 1 car garages for rent at an additional monthly charge. Additional storage rooms are available at an additional monthly charge. 1068 sq. ft. This complex is professionally managed providing benefits to you such as 24-hour emergency maintenance, 24-hour lockout service and beautifully landscaped grounds. The building is brand new, and conveniently located 1 block to the 70A MBTA Express Bus stop with connections to the Commuter Rail in Waltham Center and the Redline 'T' Central Square Station. Commuters will enjoy a short drive to Boston and easy access to major highways including I-95/Rte 128, Mass Turnpike/I-90, and Rte 2. We are also next to several shopping plazas, grocery stores, banks, and restaurants.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Ridge have any available units?
Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does Ridge have?
Some of Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Ridge isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Ridge pet-friendly?
No, Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Ridge does offer parking.
Does Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Ridge has a pool.
Does Ridge have accessible units?
No, Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Ridge has units with air conditioning.
