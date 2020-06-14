199 Apartments for rent in Wellesley, MA with garage
Wellesley is just 16 miles outside of Boston, so residents get all the big-city advantages from Beantown while also enjoying lush tree-lined streets and restored historical buildings. The big city may be close enough for amenities, but Wellesley might as well be a million miles away because it has a much more relaxed vibe.
Once you’ve decided that you want to settle in Wellesley, you’ll need to find a place to live. And you better do your homework, otherwise you might just get hauled right out of town.
It may be a bit easier to find a place in Newton or Natick (both are close by), but Wellesley is a true hot spot, as you'll be able to go into any neighboring town and triumphantly exclaim, "Excuse me, I have to get back to Wellesley." Trust us, the glares are worth it. See more
Wellesley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.