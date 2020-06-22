Amenities

Wonderful four bedroom, 2 bath townhouse style in good condition. Close to everything. Washer and dryer in the basement. Granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. FHW-Gas heating. Off-street tandem parking for four. Available Sept 1. Only grad students with strong co-signers will be considered. All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required



Terms: One year lease