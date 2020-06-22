All apartments in Waltham
Last updated May 31 2020 at 2:37 PM

2 Pearl

2 Pearl Street · (617) 686-5617
Location

2 Pearl Street, Waltham, MA 02453
Bank Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Wonderful four bedroom, 2 bath townhouse style in good condition. Close to everything. Washer and dryer in the basement. Granite counter tops. Stainless steel appliances. FHW-Gas heating. Off-street tandem parking for four. Available Sept 1. Only grad students with strong co-signers will be considered. All property information has been gathered from third parties. Foley & Soule Associates and all of its brokers and real estate agents make no representations as to the potential or current use of the property. All information is subject to change without notice and is offered subject to errors and omissions, changes in price, prior sale or withdrawal notice. Pictures in advertisements may be of a similar apartment or from a prior year. Broker Fee is required. The apartment advertised may no longer be available for rental. Our information is obtained from third party sources including but not limited to property management companies, property owners and public records. Accordingly, listings are subject to errors and omissions, and pricing is subject to change without notice. Broker Fee Required

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Pearl have any available units?
2 Pearl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Waltham, MA.
What amenities does 2 Pearl have?
Some of 2 Pearl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Pearl currently offering any rent specials?
2 Pearl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Pearl pet-friendly?
No, 2 Pearl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Waltham.
Does 2 Pearl offer parking?
Yes, 2 Pearl does offer parking.
Does 2 Pearl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2 Pearl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Pearl have a pool?
No, 2 Pearl does not have a pool.
Does 2 Pearl have accessible units?
No, 2 Pearl does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Pearl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Pearl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Pearl have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Pearl does not have units with air conditioning.
