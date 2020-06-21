All apartments in Revere
Find more places like 485 Beach Street - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Revere, MA
/
485 Beach Street - 2
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

485 Beach Street - 2

485 Beach Street · (617) 669-7977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Revere
See all
Crescent Beach
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

485 Beach Street, Revere, MA 02151
Crescent Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Available June 1st, 2020

Please cut and paste the link in your browser to see the 3D tour and Doll house.

https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=Df3XCO7dg0CDIYfPd6PQCw

central a/c, gas heat, washer/dryer in unit, all luxury amenities in the kitchen, fridge with ice maker, hardwood floors, mudroom closet, 2 porches, 1 parking spot.
3 Family House.
Renovated in 2016. Property features video Intercom, F.O.B. entry system, sprinkler system with central fire alarm, video surveillance.
Located near Revere Beach and T station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have any available units?
485 Beach Street - 2 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 485 Beach Street - 2 have?
Some of 485 Beach Street - 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 Beach Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
485 Beach Street - 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Beach Street - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 485 Beach Street - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Revere.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 485 Beach Street - 2 does offer parking.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 485 Beach Street - 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 485 Beach Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 485 Beach Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Beach Street - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Beach Street - 2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 485 Beach Street - 2 has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 485 Beach Street - 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
500 Ocean Ave
500 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave
Revere, MA 02151
Alterra (Revere)
11 Overlook Ridge Drive
Revere, MA 02151
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway
Revere, MA 02151
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl
Revere, MA 02151

Similar Pages

Revere 1 BedroomsRevere 2 Bedrooms
Revere Apartments with BalconyRevere Pet Friendly Places
Revere Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MA
Waltham, MASomerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMarlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA
Woburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RILawrence, MAPeabody, MALexington, MANorwood, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

West Revere
Crescent Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity