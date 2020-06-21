485 Beach Street - 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available June 1st, 2020



Please cut and paste the link in your browser to see the 3D tour and Doll house.



https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=Df3XCO7dg0CDIYfPd6PQCw



central a/c, gas heat, washer/dryer in unit, all luxury amenities in the kitchen, fridge with ice maker, hardwood floors, mudroom closet, 2 porches, 1 parking spot.

3 Family House.

Renovated in 2016. Property features video Intercom, F.O.B. entry system, sprinkler system with central fire alarm, video surveillance.

Located near Revere Beach and T station.