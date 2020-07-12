/
crescent beach
276 Apartments for rent in Crescent Beach, Revere, MA
9 Units Available
One Beachmont
205 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,446
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,053
1058 sqft
Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places.
27 Units Available
The Eliot on Ocean
660 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,011
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,797
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,090
1524 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartments with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Located along historic Revere Beach. Residents have easy access to local festivals, activities, and new local bike share program "ofo".
12 Units Available
Ocean 650
650 Ocean Ave, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,947
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,243
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Shoreside living with 3.5 miles of beachfront. Just 10 minutes from Logan Airport, these apartments offer amenities including ocean views, bike storage, a fitness center, and more.
1 Unit Available
674 Ocean Ave
674 Ocean Avenue, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,020
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Revere Beach 1 bed steps to beach and T ~NO FEE~ - Property Id: 216751 Live steps to the beach and a few minutes walk to Blue Line T! Hard surface vinyl flooring in the living room and kitchen, which comes with quartz counters and stainless steel
1 Unit Available
72 Campbell Avenue - 1
72 Campbell Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 Campbell Avenue - 1 in Revere. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
649 Beach Street
649 Beach Street, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,199
1100 sqft
Move in June 15th! Northshore living by the Beach! This First floor home is located minutes to Revere beach and Revere Beach MBTA Blue line. A spacious renovated 4 bedroom, Currently being utilized as 5 bedroom Many updates here.
1 Unit Available
32 Centennial Ave.
32 Centennial Avenue, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
6 Nahant Avenue
6 Nahant Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1500 sqft
6 Nahant Avenue Apt #3, Revere, MA 02151 - 4 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Egi Gjikondi, Broad Street Boutique Realty, (781) 605-8924. Available from: 09/01/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed.
Results within 1 mile of Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
Pratt Place
16-30 Pratt Pl, Revere, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,635
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pratt Place is conveniently located to Suffolk Downs, Logan Airport, and Rte. I95 with easy access to Boston. Shopping is right around the corner. Our buildings are modern and immaculately maintained.
1 Unit Available
585 Revere Beach Parkway
585 Revere Beach Parkway, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
949 sqft
585 Revere Beach Parkway - Unit 412 Available 08/01/20 Updated 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths - included heat & hot water - 1 car garage space - partially furnished - AVAILABLE AUG 1st: Spacious and sunny corner unit featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 full baths
1 Unit Available
89 Atlantic
89 Atlantic Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
900 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
35 McCoba
35 Mccoba Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
795 sqft
This sunny, upper floor 2 bed apartment has just been freshly renovated! The bedrooms are spacious as is the living room. The kitchen has a dishwasher and disposer.
1 Unit Available
15 Wave Ave #6
15 Wave Ave, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
833 sqft
**BEACHMONT 2 BED 1 BATH, AVAIL MAY 1ST, CENTRAL AIR, 5 MIN TO T, BEACH** - **AVAILABLE MAY 1ST**This top floor unit is drenched in sunlight, has central air, access to roof deck with Ocean view! Conveniently located in a six unit building is a
1 Unit Available
262 Endicott Ave
262 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS! Price drop! September 1 move in. This home is one of a kind! Very spacious floor plan with kitchen over looking living area. Sliding door to your own private balcony which facing the ocean.
1 Unit Available
41 Revere St
41 Revere Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
WHY PAY BOSTON PRICES!! minutes to the city!!! Top floor corner apartment . Available July 15th.. This very sunny apartment features a nice galley kitchen equipped with dishwasher and oak cabinets. Kitchen overlooks large living room.
1 Unit Available
82-84 Winthrop Ave.
82 Winthrop Ave, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom apartment. Completely redone. New Hardwood Floors, windows, stainless appliances, washer/dryer, light fixtures, granite countertops, bathroom fixtures, furnace and on demand hot water.
1 Unit Available
28 Ellerton St.
28 Ellerton Street, Revere, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
AVAILABLE August 1! Section 8 Ready! Completely Renovated First Floor 2 bed 1 bath unit in Revere. Unit features New kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new granite counter tops, 1 full bath with new fixtures.
1 Unit Available
185 Endicott Ave.
185 Endicott Avenue, Revere, MA
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
2692 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 Unit Available
18 Leverett Ave # 9B
18 Leverett Ave, Boston, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bedroom / 1.5 bath Unit. Central AC, Laundry in Unit, Private off street parking, Across the street from Blue Line. Pet Friendly. (RLNE5914015)
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd 6R
350 Revere Beach Blvd, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
450 sqft
No Fee, All Amenities! Revere Beach Pano Views! - Property Id: 285165 NO BROKER FEE - BRAND NEW - POOL / GYM AMENITIES INCLUDED! Incredible opportunity - 0.
1 Unit Available
350 Revere Beach Blvd.
350 Revere Beach Boulevard, Revere, MA
Studio
$1,850
462 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious and sunny studio with river views. This 6th floor unit shines with new top of the line renovations, finishes, and appliances. This well laid out condo has in unit laundry, separate kitchen, hardwood floors, and amazing sunlight.
1 Unit Available
589 Broadway
589 Broadway, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
531 sqft
Affordable 1 bed unit in locked building in the center of Revere, close to shops and restaurants and many more! Convenient location for public transit. 1 to 2 miles to the beach! Brand new dishwasher installed last month, new fridge from 2019.
1 Unit Available
45 Mc Coba St
45 McCoba St, Revere, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
555 sqft
Great Location near Everything, Shopping Mall, Public Transportation, Feature 1 Bedroom, huge master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
26 Stowers St
26 Stowers Street, Revere, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1531 sqft
Unique single family home ready for June 1st move in! The first floor offers two bedrooms, one bath and an eat in kitchen with hardwood floors throughout. Finished tiled basement offers a living room, bonus bedroom/office and a utility/laundry room.
