Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar concierge 24hr gym pool bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bocce court business center cc payments courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit game room green community guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

Whether commuting to work, taking a stroll on the beach, or heading out for a night out with friends, at One Beachmont, you're going places. Find easy accessibility to a range of destinations along the blue line from the MBTA Beachmont Station just a 5-minute walk away, the beach an 8-minute walk away, and shopping including Target and Stop & Shop only a 10-minute walk away. Come home to spectacular amenities such as functional training fitness center and recovery room, co-working space with AV, printer & coffee bar, clubroom with bar and large TV, outdoor pool and grilling stations just to name a few. We also have an on-site dog daycare for your furry friends so you can go and enjoy all that One Beachmont has to offer!