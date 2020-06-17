All apartments in Revere
19 Overlook Ridge Terrace
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:52 PM

19 Overlook Ridge Terrace

19 Overlook Ridge Terrace · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Overlook Ridge Terrace, Revere, MA 02151
West Revere

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
media room
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed

[Date] April - July 22.2020 (It could be negotiated)

[Price] $1780/Month

[Apt Description]
It has independent Washer & Dryer, dishwasher and bathtub;
Free gym, swimming pool, theater room, study room, indoor basketball and shuttle bus;
Wireless bluetooth speaker;
It just less than 10 mins to Walmart and Revere beach by driving;
Apt size around 800 sf;
Great sunshine

[Requirements] It must be neater person; No pets

[Notes] All furniture still very new and could be sold with good deal. The apt will be sanitised when sublease.
Please text me if you interested.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

