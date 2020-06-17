19 Overlook Ridge Terrace

Amenities
[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed
[Date] April - July 22.2020 (It could be negotiated)
[Price] $1780/Month
[Apt Description]
It has independent Washer & Dryer, dishwasher and bathtub;
Free gym, swimming pool, theater room, study room, indoor basketball and shuttle bus;
Wireless bluetooth speaker;
It just less than 10 mins to Walmart and Revere beach by driving;
Apt size around 800 sf;
Great sunshine
[Requirements] It must be neater person; No pets
[Notes] All furniture still very new and could be sold with good deal. The apt will be sanitised when sublease.
Please text me if you interested.