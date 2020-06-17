19 Overlook Ridge Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym pool media room

[Style] 1B1B (Patio included) No Shared Room Needed



[Date] April - July 22.2020 (It could be negotiated)



[Price] $1780/Month



[Apt Description]

It has independent Washer & Dryer, dishwasher and bathtub;

Free gym, swimming pool, theater room, study room, indoor basketball and shuttle bus;

Wireless bluetooth speaker;

It just less than 10 mins to Walmart and Revere beach by driving;

Apt size around 800 sf;

Great sunshine



[Requirements] It must be neater person; No pets



[Notes] All furniture still very new and could be sold with good deal. The apt will be sanitised when sublease.

Please text me if you interested.