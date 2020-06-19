All apartments in Quincy
Find more places like 999 Hancock St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Quincy, MA
/
999 Hancock St.
Last updated June 8 2020 at 8:13 AM

999 Hancock St.

999 Hancock Street · (617) 953-5378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Quincy
See all
Quincy Center
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

999 Hancock Street, Quincy, MA 02169
Quincy Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 691 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston. This great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, Ceaser Stone counter tops & breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and in unit washer/dryer. The spacious living area comes with a flat screen TV and a well appointed attached wall units. Master bedroom picture window faces the private balcony and comes with wall to wall carpeting and walk in closet. Amenities include a grilling area, full 24 hour access gym, a club room and garage parking. Available 6-1-20. Half Fee. CALL for showings.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 999 Hancock St. have any available units?
999 Hancock St. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Quincy, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Quincy Rent Report.
What amenities does 999 Hancock St. have?
Some of 999 Hancock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 999 Hancock St. currently offering any rent specials?
999 Hancock St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 999 Hancock St. pet-friendly?
No, 999 Hancock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Quincy.
Does 999 Hancock St. offer parking?
Yes, 999 Hancock St. does offer parking.
Does 999 Hancock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 999 Hancock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 999 Hancock St. have a pool?
No, 999 Hancock St. does not have a pool.
Does 999 Hancock St. have accessible units?
No, 999 Hancock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 999 Hancock St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 999 Hancock St. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 999 Hancock St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Faxon Commons
1037 Southern Artery
Quincy, MA 02169
Quarry Hills
333 Ricciuti Dr
Quincy, MA 02169
The Point North Quincy
95 W Squantum St
Quincy, MA 02170
Deco
625 Thomas E. Burgin Parkway
Quincy, MA 02169
West of Chestnut
21 Chestnut St
Quincy, MA 02169
Neponset Landing
2 Hancock St
Quincy, MA 02171
Lincoln Heights
175 Centre St
Quincy, MA 02169
Metro Marina Bay
7 Seaport Dr
Quincy, MA 02171

Similar Pages

Quincy 1 BedroomsQuincy 2 Bedrooms
Quincy Apartments with GymQuincy Apartments with Parking
Quincy Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MALowell, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South QuincyQuincy CenterQuincy Point
Marina BayNorth Quincy
Blue Hills ReservationMontclair

Apartments Near Colleges

Quincy CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity