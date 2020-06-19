999 Hancock St.

Amenities

Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage

Brookside Condiminiums-Luxury living just minutes from Qunicy Center T with easy access to Downtown Boston. This great 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, Ceaser Stone counter tops & breakfast bar, dishwasher, microwave and in unit washer/dryer. The spacious living area comes with a flat screen TV and a well appointed attached wall units. Master bedroom picture window faces the private balcony and comes with wall to wall carpeting and walk in closet. Amenities include a grilling area, full 24 hour access gym, a club room and garage parking. Available 6-1-20. Half Fee. CALL for showings.



Terms: One year lease